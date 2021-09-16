Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

