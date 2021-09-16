Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.