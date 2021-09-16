Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.