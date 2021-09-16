Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

