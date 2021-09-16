JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $455.00. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day moving average of $372.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

