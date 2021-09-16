American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

