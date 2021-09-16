Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHOLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

