Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

AVDL opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $459.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

