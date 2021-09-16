Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

