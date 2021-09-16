Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 67.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.28. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In related news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

