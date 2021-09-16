WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.51

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

