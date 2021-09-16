Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

