BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.60. BIT Mining shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 3,936 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

