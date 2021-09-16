Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Volkswagen stock opened at €196.52 ($231.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €214.77. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

