Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $37.48

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $38.99. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,094 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $897,240 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

