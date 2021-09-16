Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.95

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.95 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 1916911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

MKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

