Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $157.80. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

