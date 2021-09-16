Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $371.00 at Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.58.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $248.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

