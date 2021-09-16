Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $371.00 at Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.58.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $248.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
