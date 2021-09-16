T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $165.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

