SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.43. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 392,078 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

