Canaccord Genuity Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

