Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.50.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

