Reviewing RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get RocketLab alerts:

This table compares RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67%

This table compares RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.60 $137.70 million $1.67 24.70

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 24.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.95%. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.