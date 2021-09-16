Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($126.47).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €103.10 ($121.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.94. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.