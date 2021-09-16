Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,682.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

