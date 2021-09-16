Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 over the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

