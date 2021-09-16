Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hitachi has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $124.04.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

