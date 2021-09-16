Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $288.88 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

