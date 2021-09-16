Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

