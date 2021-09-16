ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.35 ($14.52).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

