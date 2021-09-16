Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.