ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.45.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $267.86.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.