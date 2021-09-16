Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 79,515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

