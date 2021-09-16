MKM Partners Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $44.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $1,392,265 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

