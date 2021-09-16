Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content is contributing well. Also, strength across the digital measurement category is aiding growth in the Audience Measurement revenues. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

