Head to Head Contrast: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) versus BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.13 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ark Restaurants and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.25%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Summary

BBQ beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

