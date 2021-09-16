Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 1,221.8% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

