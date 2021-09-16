Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Rises By 805.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 805.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGLXY opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

