Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

