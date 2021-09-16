Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
BRKL stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
