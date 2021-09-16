Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.