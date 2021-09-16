Credit Suisse Group Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $56.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

