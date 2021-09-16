Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

