Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

