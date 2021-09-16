Comparing Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) & Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altimmune and Harrow Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00 Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altimmune presently has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 84.95%. Harrow Health has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Harrow Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altimmune and Harrow Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $8.19 million 80.14 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -8.65 Harrow Health $48.87 million 4.98 -$3.36 million ($0.05) -181.00

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -1,093.35% -26.28% -24.01% Harrow Health 12.03% 12.02% 4.40%

Summary

Harrow Health beats Altimmune on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer. Altimmune was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L. Baum and Robert J. Kammer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

