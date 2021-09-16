TD Securities Begins Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
FCMGF opened at $11.71 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.