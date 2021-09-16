KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.