Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

