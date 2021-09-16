SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.09

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $140.94, with a volume of 195441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

