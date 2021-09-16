Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

