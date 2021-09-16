Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 150.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY stock opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

